DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The 40 drivers competing in the 2021 Daytona 500, in order of starting position:

___

No. 48 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Alex Bowman

BORN: April 25, 1993

HOMETOWN: Tucson, Arizona

CREW CHIEF: Greg Ives

SPONSOR: Ally

TWITTER: @AlexBowman88

NOTEWORTHY: On the 500 pole for the second time in the last four years. Had an engine issue in Thursday's qualifying race but Hendrick Motorsports was hoping it can be fixed and won't need to be replaced before Sunday.

___

No. 24 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: William Byron

BORN: Nov. 29, 1996

HOMETOWN: Charlotte, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Rudy Fugle

SPONSOR: Axalta

TWITTER: @williambyron

NOTEWORTHY: Won the last regular-season Cup Series race at Daytona (in August) and earned a spot in the playoff field. Crashed in Thursday qualifying race and moved to a backup car, so he will fall to the back of the field at the start of the Daytona 500.

___

No. 10 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Aric Almirola

BORN: March 14, 1984

HOMETOWN: Tampa, Florida

CREW CHIEF: Mike Bugarewicz

SPONSOR: Smithfield

TWITTER: @aric_almirola

NOTEWORTHY: Made the playoffs three straight years since replacing Danica Patrick in the No. 10 car. Won the first qualifying race on Thursday.

___

No. 3 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Austin Dillon

BORN: April 27, 1990

HOMETOWN: Welcome, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Justin Alexander

SPONSOR: Bass Pro Shops

TWITTER: @austindillon3

NOTEWORTHY: The 2018 Daytona 500 champion made the playoffs last season, but was eliminated in the second round. He won the second of two qualifying races Thursday night.

___

No. 20 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Christopher Bell

BORN: Dec. 16, 1994

HOMETOWN: Norman, Oklahoma

CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens

SPONSOR: DeWalt

TWITTER: @CBellRacing

NOTEWORTHY: Making his JGR debut after racing his rookie year for now-defunct Leavine Family Racing in 2020. Bell was developed by Toyota in the JGR system.

___

No. 23 Toyota, 23XI Racing

DRIVER: Bubba Wallace

BORN: Oct. 8, 1993

HOMETOWN: Mobile, Alabama

CREW CHIEF: Michael Wheeler

SPONSOR: DoorDash

TWITTER: @BubbaWallace

NOTEWORTHY: After a tumultuous final season at RPM, Wallace is making his debut for one of NASCAR’s newest teams — a high-profile ownership group that features fellow Toyota driver Denny Hamlin and basketball great Michael Jordan.

___

No. 6 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing

DRIVER: Ryan Newman

BORN: Dec. 8, 1977

HOMETOWN: South Bend, Indiana

CREW CHIEF: Scott Graves

SPONSOR: Kohler Generators

TWITTER: @RyanJNewman

NOTEWORTHY: Was in a terrifying wreck on the final lap of last year’s 500 and had to be extracted from his car. Walked out of a hospital two days later, a testament to NASCAR’s safety improvements 20 years after Dale Earnhardt’s death at the track.

___

No. 4 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Kevin Harvick

BORN: Dec. 8, 1975

HOMETOWN: Bakersfield, California

CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers

SPONSOR: Busch Light #TheCrew

TWITTER: @KevinHarvick

NOTEWORTHY: Won a series-high nine Cup races in 2020 but missed the finale because of a bad third round in the playoffs. This is his 20th Daytona 500; he was hired days after Earnhardt's death. The 2014 series champion and perennial title contender won NASCAR’s signature event in 2010.

___

No. 22 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Joey Logano

BORN: May 24, 1990

HOMETOWN: Middletown, Connecticut

CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe

SPONSOR: Shell Pennzoil

TWITTER: @joeylogano

NOTEWORTHY: The 2018 series champion has become a perennial title contender since moving to Penske in 2013, finishing in the top 10 seven times in eight years. Logano won the Daytona 500 in 2015.

___

No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Kyle Busch

BORN: May 2, 1985

HOMETOWN: Las Vegas

CREW CHIEF: Ben Beshore

SPONSOR: M&Ms

TWITTER: @KyleBusch

NOTEWORTHY: Just one win in 2020 for the two-time Cup champion. Winless in 15 Daytona 500 starts. Starts season with new crew chief after splitting with Adam Stevens, who led Busch to both his Cup titles.

___

No. 37 Chevrolet, JTG-Daugherty Racing

DRIVER: Ryan Preece

BORN: Oct. 25, 1990

HOMETOWN: Hartford, Connecticut

CREW CHIEF: Trent Owens

SPONSOR: Cottonelle

TWITTER: @RyanPreece—

NOTEWORTHY: Team doesn’t have funding for a full season and no longer has a charter, so it’s unclear how many races he will attempt to qualify for.

___

No. 9 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Chase Elliott

BORN: Nov. 28, 1995

HOMETOWN: Dawsonville, Georgia

CREW CHIEF: Alan Gustafson

SPONSOR: NAPA Auto Parts

TWITTER: @ChaseElliott

NOTEWORTHY: Reigning Cup Series champion and three-time defending winner of NASCAR's most popular driver award. Son of two-time Daytona 500 champion and Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott.

___

No. 5 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Kyle Larson

BORN: July 31, 1992

HOMETOWN: Elk Grove, California

CREW CHIEF: Cliff Daniels

SPONSOR: Nations Guard

TWITTER: @KyleLarsonRacin

NOTEWORTHY: Returning to NASCAR after being suspended for much of last season because he used a racial slur during a livestreamed iRacing event. Making his debut with Hendrick Motorsports.

___

No. 12 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Ryan Blaney

BORN: Dec. 31, 1993

HOMETOWN: High Point, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Todd Gordon

SPONSOR: Menards/Blue Def/Peak

TWITTER: @Blaney

NOTEWORTHY: Runner-up in 2017 and 2020 Daytona 500s, goes for breakthrough win in seventh try. Has exactly one Cup victory each of the last four seasons.

___

No. 99 Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing

DRIVER: Daniel Suarez

BORN: Jan. 7, 1992

HOMETOWN: Monterrey, Mexico

CREW CHIEF: Travis Mack

SPONSOR: iFly

TWITTER: @Daniel_SuarezG

NOTEWORTHY: Driving for a new team owned by rapper Pitbull and former NASCAR driver Justin Marks. Became the first Mexican national series champion when he won the Xfinity title in 2018.

___

No. 7 Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports

DRIVER: Corey LaJoie

BORN: Sept. 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Charlotte, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Ryan Sparks

SPONSOR: Youtheory

TWITTER: @CoreyLaJoie

NOTEWORTHY: Joined Spire Motorsports for 2021 season. Finished eighth in 2020 Daytona 500 for lone top-10 of the season.

___

No. 34 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: Michael McDowell

BORN: Dec. 21, 1984

HOMETOWN: Glendale, Arizona

CREW CHIEF: Drew Blickensderfer

SPONSOR: Love’s Travel Stops

TWITTER: @Mc_Driver

NOTEWORTHY: Has five consecutive finishes of 15th or better in the 500, including career-best fifth two years ago.

___

No. 36 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: David Ragan

BORN: Dec. 24, 1985

HOMETOWN: Unadilla, Georgia

CREW CHIEF: Derrick Finley

SPONSOR: Select Blinds

TWITTER: @DavidRagan

NOTEWORTHY: Has scaled back to driving only select events. Finished fourth in 2020 Daytona 500. Making 15th Daytona 500 start, has two top-fives and three top-10s in the race.

___

No. 77 Chevrolet, Spire Sports

DRIVER: Jamie McMurray

BORN: June 3, 1976

HOMETOWN: Joplin, Missouri

CREW CHIEF: Kevin Bellicourt

SPONSOR: AdventHealth

TWITTER: @jamiemcmurray

NOTEWORTHY: Fox Sports analyst and 2010 Daytona 500 champion is back in “The Great American Race” after skipping it last season.

___

No. 1 Ford, Chip Ganassi Racing

DRIVER: Kurt Busch

BORN: Aug. 4, 1978

HOMETOWN: Las Vegas

CREW CHIEF: Matt McCall

SPONSOR: Monster Energy

TWITTER: @KurtBusch

NOTEWORTHY: The 2004 Cup champion has at least one victory in seven consecutive years, including the 2017 Daytona 500.

___

No. 47 Chevrolet, JTG-Daugherty Racing

DRIVER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

BORN: Oct. 2, 1987

HOMETOWN: Olive Branch, Mississippi

CREW CHIEF: Brian Pattie

SPONSOR: Kroger/NOS Energy Drink

TWITTER: @StenhouseJr

NOTEWORTHY: Has two wins in 292 Cup starts, both at superspeedways in 2017. Is one of the more aggressive superspeedway racers in NASCAR.

___

No. 17 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing

DRIVER: Chris Buescher

BORN: Oct. 29, 1992

HOMETOWN: Prosper, Texas

CREW CHIEF: Luke Lambert

SPONSOR: Fastenal

TWITTER: @Chris_Buescher

NOTEWORTHY: Has one win in 186 Cup starts but he’s at his best in the 500. He finished fifth in 2018 and third last year.

___

No. 21 Ford, Wood Brothers

DRIVER: Matt DiBenedetto

BORN: July 27, 1991

HOMETOWN: Grass Valley, California

CREW CHIEF: Greg Erwin

SPONSOR: Motorcraft/Quick Lane

TWITTER: @mattdracing

NOTEWORTHY: Winless in 212 Cup starts. Finished a career-best seventh in the 2017 Daytona 500, but has been 27th, 28th and 19th since. Already knows he's being replaced in this car at the end of the season.

___

No. 2 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Brad Keselowski

BORN: Feb. 12, 1984

HOMETOWN: Rochester Hills, Michigan

CREW CHIEF: Jeremy Bullins

SPONSOR: Discount Tire

TWITTER: @keselowski

NOTEWORTHY: The 2012 Cup champion is winless in 11 Daytona 500 starts. He does have six victories at NASCAR superspeedways, including five at Talladega and one in the summer race at Daytona.

___

No. 11 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Denny Hamlin

BORN: Nov. 18, 1980

HOMETOWN: Chesterfield, Virginia

CREW CHIEF: Chris Gabehart

SPONSOR: FedEx

TWITTER: @dennyhamlin

NOTEWORTHY: Two-time defending Daytona 500 winner is trying to become the first to win three in a row. He's won the 500 three times. Begins first season as driver while also the team owner of 23XI Racing.

___

No. 19 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Martin Truex Jr.

BORN: June 29, 1980

HOMETOWN: Mayetta, New Jersey

CREW CHIEF: James Small

SPONSOR: Bass Pro Shops

TWITTER: @MartinTruexJr56

NOTEWORTHY: After winning 23 races between 2016 and ’19, the 2017 Cup Series champion won just once in 2020 while getting acclimated to a new crew chief. Truex signed a contract extension with Gibbs earlier this week.

___

No. 41 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Cole Custer

BORN: Jan. 23, 1998

HOMETOWN: Ladera Ranch, California

CREW CHIEF: Mike Shiplett

SPONSOR: HaasTooling.com

TWITTER: @ColeCuster

NOTEWORTHY: Notched a victory at Kentucky in his rookie season and locked up a playoff spot. But he finished 16th in the 16-driver postseason field.

___

No. 53 Ford, Rick Ware Racing

DRIVER: Joey Gase

BORN: Feb. 8, 1993

HOMETOWN: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

CREW CHIEF: Billy Plourde

SPONSOR: Page Construction

TWITTER: @JoeyGaseRacing

NOTEWORTHY: No top-10s in 74 career Cup starts. Finished 23rd in 2020 Daytona 500 for second-best finish of the season.

___

No. 8 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Tyler Reddick

BORN: Jan. 11, 1996

HOMETOWN: Corning, California

CREW CHIEF: Randall Burnett

SPONSOR: Lenovo

TWITTER: @TylerReddick

NOTEWORTHY: Finished 19th in points in his rookie Cup season with RCR, a promising start for a two-time Xfinity Series champion (2018-19).

___

No. 14 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Chase Briscoe

BORN: Dec. 15, 1994

HOMETOWN: Mitchell, Indiana

CREW CHIEF: John Klausmeier

SPONSOR: HighPoint.com

TWITTER: @ChaseBriscoe_14

NOTEWORTHY: Making first career Cup start in the Daytona 500. Briscoe won nine times last season in the Xfinity Series before he was promoted to drive Tony Stewart's old car.

___

No. 43 Chevrolet, Richard Petty Motorsports

DRIVER: Erik Jones

BORN: May 30, 1996

HOMETOWN: Byron, Michigan

CREW CHIEF: Jerry Baxter

SPONSOR: Armor All

TWITTER: @erik_jones

NOTEWORTHY: Landed a spot in the famed, Petty-blue No. 43 after recording two wins in three years at Joe Gibbs Racing. One of those victories came in the summer race at Daytona in 2018.

___

No. 15 Chevrolet, Rick Ware Racing

DRIVER: Derrike Cope

BORN: Nov. 3, 1958

HOMETOWN: Spanaway, Washington

CREW CHIEF: Pat Tryson

SPONSOR: Jacob Companies

TWITTER: @DCopeRacing

NOTEWORTHY: 1990 Daytona 500 champion, the oldest driver in the field at 62. Makes his first Daytona 500 start since 2004 and 15th overall.

___

No. 00 Chevrolet, StarCom Racing

DRIVER: Quin Houff

BORN: Sept. 15, 1997

HOMETOWN: Weyers Cave, Virginia

CREW CHIEF: George Church

SPONSOR: Mane ’N Tale

TWITTER: @P1_Houff

NOTEWORTHY: Second Daytona 500. He finished 39th last year, crashing out after 89 laps.

___

No. 42 Chevrolet, Chip Ganassi Racing

DRIVER: Ross Chastain

BORN: Dec. 4, 1992

HOMETOWN: Alva, Florida

CREW CHIEF: Phil Surgen

SPONSOR: Clover

TWITTER: @RossChastain

NOTEWORTHY: The eighth-generation watermelon farmer begins his big break driving a full season for Chip Ganassi. He’s replacing Matt Kenseth, who replaced Kyle Larson.

___

No. 51 Chevrolet, Petty Ware Racing

DRIVER: Cody Ware

BORN: Nov. 7, 1995

HOMETOWN: Greensboro, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Michael Hillman

SPONSOR: Nurtec ODT

TWITTER: @CodyShaneWare

NOTEWORTHY: Openly discussed his struggles with depression and anxiety in hopes of helping others. Plans to run a full Cup season and possibly some IndyCar races, as well.

___

No. 38 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: Anthony Alfredo

BORN: March 31, 1999

HOMETOWN: Ridgefield, Connecticut

CREW CHIEF: Seth Barbour

SPONSOR: Speedy Cash

TWITTER: @AnthonyAlfredo

NOTEWORTHY: He is nicknamed “Fast Pasta.”

___

No. 52 Ford, Rick Ware Racing

DRIVER: Josh Bilicki

BORN: June 3, 1995

HOMETOWN: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

CREW CHIEF: Peter Sospenzo

SPONSOR: Wisconsin Lighting Lab

TWITTER: @JoshBilicki

NOTEWORTHY: The Wisconsin native won the main event at the 2019 World Championship Snowmobile Derby in his home state.

___

No. 78 Ford, Live Fast Motorsports

DRIVER: B.J. McLeod

BORN: Nov. 17, 1983

HOMETOWN: Wauchula, Florida

CREW CHIEF: Frank Kerr

SPONSOR: NASCAR Heats

TWITTER: @bjmcleod78

NOTEWORTHY: Owner-driver racing in his third Daytona 500. Finished 19th in 2019 and 38th last season. Partnered with former driver Matt Tifft to create the new Live Fast team.

___

No. 33 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Austin Cindric

BORN: Sept. 2, 1998

HOMETOWN: Mooresville, North Carolina

CREW CHIEF: Miles Stanley

SPONSOR: Verizon 5G

TWITTER: @AustinCindric

NOTEWORTHY: Slid into the 500 when Ryan Preece passed Ty Dillon in the final few hundred yards of the first of two qualifying races. Cindric is racing a part-time schedule for Penske in 2021 before a full-time move next season.

___

No. 16 Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing

DRIVER: Kaz Grala

BORN: Dec. 29, 1998

HOMETOWN: Boston

CREW CHIEF: Matt Swiderski

SPONSOR: Hyper Ice

TWITTER: @KazGrala

NOTEWORTHY: Finished seventh in only other Cup start in last season’s Daytona road course race when he filled-in for Austin Dillon after Dillon tested positive for COVID-19. Driving part-time schedule for Kaulig Racing, which is hoping to move fulltime to Cup next season.

___

