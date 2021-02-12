All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2 Providence 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5 Bridgeport 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Laval 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 9 Texas 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Iowa 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 12 Cleveland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grand Rapids 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 7 Rockford 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 10

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Binghamton 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 4 Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 9 5 Hershey 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4 Lehigh Valley 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3 Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 8 Rochester 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 WB/Scranton 2 0 1 1 0 1 5 7

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 5 Henderson 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 4 Tucson 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 San Jose 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bakersfield 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 8 Ontario 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Hartford 4, Providence 0

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2

Friday's Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled