NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 23:09
Through Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 16 9 19 28 0 10 4 0 3 61 14.8
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 16 8 18 26 11 4 4 1 3 44 18.2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 14 6 15 21 9 8 0 0 2 34 17.6
Patrick Kane Chicago 15 7 13 20 2 8 2 0 0 54 13.0
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 13 7 11 18 5 4 5 0 0 30 23.3
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 17 1 16 17 -13 6 0 0 0 44 2.3
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 13 4 13 17 0 2 1 0 1 30 13.3
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 13 5 12 17 1 4 0 0 1 31 16.1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 12 6 11 17 0 2 2 0 0 30 20.0
Brayden Point Tampa Bay 12 6 10 16 4 2 2 0 2 37 16.2
Patrice Bergeron Boston 12 6 10 16 6 2 4 1 1 44 13.6
Joe Pavelski Dallas 11 8 8 16 5 6 6 0 2 30 26.7
Brad Marchand Boston 12 8 8 16 7 2 2 1 1 34 23.5
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 13 9 7 16 11 0 2 0 3 46 19.6
Brock Boeser Vancouver 17 10 6 16 -5 8 3 0 1 43 23.3
Auston Matthews Toronto 13 11 5 16 7 2 3 0 5 55 20.0
Mark Stone Vegas 11 3 12 15 7 9 0 0 2 22 13.6
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 11 4 11 15 0 10 1 0 0 13 30.8
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 12 5 10 15 0 0 2 0 0 35 14.3
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 11 7 8 15 3 2 3 0 2 41 17.1

Updated : 2021-02-13 01:21 GMT+08:00

