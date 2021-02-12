SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 12 7 3 1 1 16 38 30 Huntsville 13 8 5 0 0 16 39 34 Macon 9 5 2 1 1 12 23 18 Birmingham 13 5 6 2 0 12 34 45 Knoxville 11 4 7 0 0 8 30 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham 2, Macon 1

Friday's Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled