SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|12
|7
|3
|1
|1
|16
|38
|30
|Huntsville
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|39
|34
|Macon
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|12
|23
|18
|Birmingham
|13
|5
|6
|2
|0
|12
|34
|45
|Knoxville
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|30
|37
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Birmingham 2, Macon 1
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled