SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 23:06
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 12 7 3 1 1 16 38 30
Huntsville 13 8 5 0 0 16 39 34
Macon 9 5 2 1 1 12 23 18
Birmingham 13 5 6 2 0 12 34 45
Knoxville 11 4 7 0 0 8 30 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham 2, Macon 1

Friday's Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-02-13 01:21 GMT+08:00

