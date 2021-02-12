Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Biden views Valentine's Day decorations on WH lawn

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 22:31
A Valentine's Day decoration, signed by first lady Jill Biden, sits on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Ph...
A Valentine's Day decoration, signed by first lady Jill Biden, sits on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Ph...
A Valentine's Day decoration, signed by first lady Jill Biden, sits on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Ph...
Decorations sit on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Decorations sit on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Decorations sit on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A Valentine's Day decoration, signed by first lady Jill Biden, sits on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Ph...

A Valentine's Day decoration, signed by first lady Jill Biden, sits on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Ph...

A Valentine's Day decoration, signed by first lady Jill Biden, sits on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Ph...

Decorations sit on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Decorations sit on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Decorations sit on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden had installed before dawn Friday special Valentine’s Day artwork on the north lawn of the White House: giant pink, white and red hearts that resemble the popular candy.

President Joe Biden stepped out with his wife early on Friday morning to inspect the colorful artwork. The huge hearts have single words printed on them such as unity, kindness, healing, compassion, love and courage. One of the hearts was signed, “Love, Jill."

The president told reporters that Valentine's Day is the first lady's “favorite day.” Jill Biden said people are feeling “a little down” with the pandemic so she just wanted to do something to bring “a little joy. A little hope.”

Her office said in a statement: “As you may know, the first lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine’s Day has always been one of her favorite holidays."

Updated : 2021-02-12 23:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan