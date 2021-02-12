Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Fake German heiress released from prison in fraud case

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 22:16
Fake German heiress released from prison in fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Anna Sorokin, a grifter convicted of paying for a lavish lifestyle by impersonating a wealthy German heiress, has been released from a New York prison.

A state website shows that Sorokin was freed into parole on Thursday.

A Manhattan jury found the 29-year-old Sorokin guilty in April 2019 of grand larceny and other charges.

Prosecutors had accused her of tricking people into believing she was an heiress with a fortune of about $67 million (60 million euros) by claiming her father was a diplomat or an oil baron. They said she used the funds to cover her high-end clothing, luxury hotel stays and trans-Atlantic travel.

In one instance, prosecutors said she forged financial records in an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club. She was denied the loan but persuaded one bank to lend her $100,000 she failed to repay.

It's unclear where Sorokin will be living. A message was left Friday seeking comment from Sorokin’s lawyer.

Updated : 2021-02-12 23:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan