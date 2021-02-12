Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

European Tour adds new golf tournament in Kenya

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 21:38
European Tour adds new golf tournament in Kenya

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — The Kenya Open will be followed by a new tournament in the East African country next month, the European Tour said Friday.

The Kenya Savannah Classic was added to the 2021 schedule for March 23-26 at Karen Country Club in Nairobi and will form a doubleheader with the Kenya Open, which is at the same venue from March 18-21.

“The addition of the Kenya Savannah Classic to our 2021 schedule offers vital playing opportunities for our members, while having two consecutive tournaments at Karen Country Club follows our strategy of playing in geographical clusters to reduce traveling as much as possible at the moment,” tour chief executive Keith Pelley said in a statement.

The $1.3-million event will be played under health protocols of the tour and the Kenyan government.

The Kenya Savannah Classic is the 16th new event created by the European Tour since its resumption last July following a three-month suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kenya Open became a full European Tour event in 2019 but was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Guido Migliozzi of Italy won the 2019 Kenya Open by one shot. The event was first played in 1967 and became a European Challenge Tour event in 1991.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-12 23:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan