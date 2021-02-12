Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Chicago teen police impersonator arrested again as adult

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 21:12
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Vincent Richardson. Authorities say Richardson, who is charged with felony impersonation of a...

This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Vincent Richardson. Authorities say Richardson, who is charged with felony impersonation of a...

CHICAGO (AP) — A man arrested three times for impersonating a Chicago police officer, including once at age 14, has been arrested again for the same crime, police said.

Vincent Richardson was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony impersonation of an officer, police said Thursday. He is accused of pretending to be a Chicago police sergeant on Jan. 14, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. Authorities haven’t released details on Richardson’s latest actions.

Richardson, who was also wanted on a warrant, was scheduled to appear Friday in Cook County Circuit Court. It wasn’t immediately known whether he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Richardson was arrested in 2009 at age 14 after being so convincing as a police officer that he was assigned a radio and went on patrol with a real officer.

In 2013, at age 19, Richardson pretended he was an officer and was arrested when he tried to buy police equipment. And in 2015, at age 21, Richardson was arrested after police stopped his car while investigating a call of shots fired. He was wearing a protective vest and had a police duty belt, scanner, BB gun and stun gun in his possession. He received 18-month sentences for impersonating an officer after each offense.

Updated : 2021-02-12 22:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan