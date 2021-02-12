Alexa
The Latest: Skiers criticize men's downhill course at worlds

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 20:05
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Germany (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Downhill racers at the skiing world championships have criticized the course for the men’s event after training on the slope for the first time.

The Vertigine course includes a series of sharp turns in the middle section that forces racers to slow down.

Italian skier Dominik Paris says “this has nothing to do with a downhill for me.”

American downhiller Bryce Bennett says “it’s an absolute disaster” and adds “when you’re making turns at 20 kph that is not downhill.”

Organizers say they will make adjustments to make the course faster ahead of Saturday’s second training and Sunday’s race.

Paris posted the fastest time in training. He led Simon Jocher of Germany by 1.56 seconds but both racers missed a gate.

Max Franz of Austria was third and the fastest skier who completed the course correctly.

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-12 22:17 GMT+08:00

