Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 12, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;88;80;Humid with some sun;88;80;SSW;11;82%;67%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;81;65;Decreasing clouds;77;65;NW;6;67%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, mild;64;44;Partly sunny, nice;64;42;NNW;4;68%;7%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;66;53;Mostly sunny;61;45;ENE;8;66%;55%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A flurry, quite cold;25;15;Sunny, but very cold;26;18;ESE;11;75%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;25;9;Sunny, but cold;22;15;NNE;8;70%;0%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, mild;63;38;Sunny and warm;70;42;NNW;7;49%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cold;10;3;Low clouds;20;11;S;7;100%;27%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;86;70;Partly sunny;89;72;E;5;57%;23%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;63;48;A touch of rain;55;45;NE;6;71%;85%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;69;60;Sunshine and nice;75;65;NE;8;54%;25%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;73;47;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;WNW;4;47%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;96;73;A shower in the p.m.;93;74;SE;5;68%;70%;8

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;85;53;Hazy sun;84;58;E;5;42%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;90;72;Sunny;89;73;S;7;43%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;61;49;Partly sunny;57;49;SE;8;74%;72%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;59;30;Mostly cloudy, mild;46;32;NE;4;84%;32%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A flurry, very cold;28;23;Very cold;29;21;N;7;27%;11%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cold, a p.m. flurry;29;9;Partly sunny, cold;28;9;WNW;5;76%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;68;52;A little p.m. rain;70;51;SE;6;66%;81%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;A t-storm in spots;79;65;NE;7;76%;69%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and cold;26;14;Partly sunny, cold;29;20;NW;10;60%;18%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny, but very cold;26;18;Sunshine, but cold;32;22;SE;7;42%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Snow showers;31;20;Partly sunny, cold;28;20;ENE;7;30%;3%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, very cold;25;11;Flurries, quite cold;28;18;NW;6;47%;56%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A passing shower;79;70;A shower in places;79;69;ENE;6;76%;65%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;86;69;Clouds and sun;84;68;WNW;5;45%;56%;11

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, mild;60;40;Mostly sunny;65;47;N;5;55%;9%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;NNE;7;42%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, humid;82;66;Sunny;81;65;NW;9;61%;40%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;78;68;A few showers;77;70;SE;4;60%;72%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;84;67;Sunny and nice;88;69;E;5;56%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Frigid;18;9;Periods of snow;19;-2;NW;9;47%;71%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;Mostly sunny;87;74;NNE;9;69%;6%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny, but chilly;27;17;Sunny, but chilly;31;23;WNW;6;80%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;74;65;Sunny and pleasant;73;64;N;14;64%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and very cold;27;25;Cloudy and very cold;31;23;NNE;15;56%;73%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;87;79;Clearing and breezy;87;79;NNE;14;77%;44%;3

Delhi, India;Clearing;77;53;Hazy sun;78;54;NE;2;63%;0%;5

Denver, United States;A bit of snow;18;0;Mostly cloudy, cold;14;-3;NNW;7;97%;82%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;79;59;Partly sunny;87;61;NW;4;50%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;S;5;76%;86%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy this morning;38;32;Snow to rain;40;39;SSE;26;87%;82%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;72;46;Mostly sunny;69;43;NNE;9;28%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;66;53;Partly sunny;64;55;NE;3;63%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;73;60;Mostly cloudy;75;61;SSE;6;59%;12%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;78;60;A t-shower in spots;80;62;WSW;7;70%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, less humid;87;67;Sunshine, a shower;87;70;SSE;8;62%;42%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with a flurry;14;10;Low clouds may break;26;15;NNW;8;82%;39%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;88;71;Clouds and sun;88;71;SE;4;63%;4%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;68;61;A shower in the p.m.;72;62;E;7;71%;56%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;81;70;Clouds and sun;83;69;ENE;10;64%;34%;6

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;88;61;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;SSE;5;44%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;78;51;Mostly cloudy;75;49;NE;4;37%;2%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;40;28;Sunshine and cold;37;32;NE;10;62%;74%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;86;76;A t-storm in spots;83;75;WNW;6;83%;67%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;87;74;Partly sunny;87;75;N;8;57%;4%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;80;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;65;E;7;55%;56%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rather cloudy, mild;59;36;Sunny and pleasant;70;36;WNW;4;25%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;Brilliant sunshine;88;59;NW;6;29%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;68;44;Hazy sun;69;46;WSW;5;61%;13%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;96;73;Hot with hazy sun;96;71;NNW;11;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;14;9;A little snow;13;12;NW;15;72%;75%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with a shower;85;75;Partly sunny, windy;84;76;ENE;19;62%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;90;75;Nice with some sun;90;75;WSW;6;70%;44%;12

Kolkata, India;Clearing;85;61;Partly sunny, nice;85;62;SW;4;54%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;93;77;Afternoon showers;90;76;SE;4;75%;99%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;59;41;A morning shower;58;40;W;7;64%;82%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;89;79;Partial sunshine;91;79;SSW;7;73%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;77;69;Mostly sunny, nice;76;69;SSE;8;71%;13%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;62;50;Partly sunny;60;45;SW;4;85%;25%;3

London, United Kingdom;Very cold;34;23;Very cold;30;29;SE;10;66%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower in the a.m.;71;51;Mostly cloudy;66;54;N;6;53%;6%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;91;76;Partly sunny, nice;89;75;SSW;6;65%;8%;12

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;59;37;Sun and some clouds;59;35;NE;3;67%;27%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;81;Partly sunny;89;81;NE;12;58%;5%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;A couple of t-storms;84;75;NNW;6;84%;77%;3

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. shower;88;74;A morning shower;87;75;ESE;5;69%;53%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with clearing;76;57;Cooler;68;56;SSE;11;66%;26%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or two;68;39;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;SSW;9;23%;0%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;80;74;Mostly sunny;81;75;SE;11;73%;55%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Snow;12;8;Windy and frigid;16;14;NNW;20;60%;33%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;87;77;Breezy in the p.m.;87;76;E;14;60%;7%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Spotty showers;76;69;A t-storm in spots;79;68;NNE;6;75%;75%;4

Montreal, Canada;Overcast, very cold;8;-3;Turning cloudy, cold;10;7;E;1;64%;67%;1

Moscow, Russia;Frigid with snow;11;7;A little snow;12;5;NNE;12;65%;90%;0

Mumbai, India;Clearing;88;73;Hazy sun;89;73;NNW;7;44%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;76;62;Becoming cloudy;78;61;N;9;69%;59%;10

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;28;20;Rather cloudy, cold;29;26;NNE;8;53%;62%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;66;43;Sunshine and nice;67;46;NW;6;67%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and frigid;-10;-30;Frigid;-10;-12;S;5;82%;27%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;58;44;Some sun, pleasant;67;44;E;5;62%;34%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but cold;20;4;Sunny, but cold;22;7;NW;3;48%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and very cold;8;-8;Very cold;9;4;NNE;7;63%;74%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;83;76;An afternoon shower;84;76;NE;4;75%;83%;13

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;89;72;Periods of sun;90;72;NNW;11;62%;4%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;82;74;Showers around;85;75;ENE;10;82%;89%;9

Paris, France;Cold;35;23;Partly sunny, cold;34;24;ESE;10;23%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;86;66;Sunny and delightful;88;71;SE;11;43%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;90;72;Mostly sunny;87;71;S;4;59%;25%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;89;74;An afternoon shower;90;74;E;10;72%;75%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;70;Mostly sunny;90;68;E;7;50%;5%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Very cold;22;9;Some sun, quite cold;24;4;WNW;5;79%;7%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and mild;59;27;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;35;NW;3;76%;23%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;66;53;Periods of rain;67;53;E;8;69%;87%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;67;47;Mostly sunny;67;45;E;5;79%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;84;75;Sun and clouds;83;75;ESE;9;74%;72%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;42;39;Periods of rain;43;38;E;26;78%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;17;14;Not as cold;29;27;NNW;12;84%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;73;A p.m. t-storm;83;72;N;5;81%;93%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;79;52;Clouding up;82;57;E;5;19%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;A shower in the p.m.;58;41;A little a.m. rain;44;30;N;11;71%;75%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Bitterly cold;7;-9;Cloudy and frigid;11;7;N;3;88%;35%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;59;52;A shower in the a.m.;60;47;NW;16;72%;56%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in places;82;64;A stray thunderstorm;79;62;E;6;71%;53%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;74;Breezy with a shower;83;74;E;14;68%;66%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;69;58;Plenty of sunshine;68;58;W;5;90%;28%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;E;5;32%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;81;59;Patchy morning fog;81;57;SW;6;56%;29%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;87;71;A passing shower;85;71;NNE;10;75%;66%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;62;45;Sun and some clouds;64;45;ESE;3;64%;25%;3

Seattle, United States;Snow;35;28;A bit of snow, cold;35;27;SE;6;69%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;57;25;Sunny and mild;56;30;NNW;3;68%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;55;48;Partly sunny, mild;59;46;E;9;78%;14%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;A stray shower;88;76;NNE;11;66%;62%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Winds subsiding;29;15;Cold, afternoon snow;28;18;ENE;10;47%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;82;75;A passing shower;82;74;E;15;63%;82%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, cold;27;10;Low clouds and cold;24;21;WNW;8;72%;30%;1

Sydney, Australia;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;93;72;Downpours;73;67;S;14;84%;86%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Occasional rain;72;65;A little p.m. rain;74;61;E;8;79%;90%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A few flurries;21;17;Low clouds;27;21;NNW;8;79%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;68;46;Mostly cloudy, warm;65;42;ESE;5;49%;14%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and mild;60;42;Windy with some sun;50;35;NNW;20;53%;21%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and mild;63;43;Partly sunny, mild;63;44;NNE;6;19%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;69;50;Mostly sunny;68;52;NNE;5;72%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;52;38;Cooler with rain;46;26;NE;6;57%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Some sun;53;46;Clouds and sun, mild;61;44;SSW;8;54%;13%;4

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. snow;19;11;Cold, some p.m. snow;20;15;NE;15;66%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;68;55;Mostly sunny;68;56;NW;9;55%;58%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;71;52;A little p.m. rain;63;48;NNW;19;65%;75%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sunshine;12;-27;Colder;6;-17;NW;5;78%;32%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Turning cloudy, cold;33;26;Snow to flurries;35;27;ENE;3;63%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Turning sunny, cold;28;18;Partly sunny, cold;30;22;NW;8;44%;33%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;86;61;Clouds and sun, warm;87;63;E;4;52%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Frigid with snow;12;8;Cloudy, not as cold;22;20;NNW;11;75%;71%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of snow;18;9;Snow showers;32;21;NW;11;87%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;63;56;Warmer;70;61;N;12;68%;2%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and clouds;92;62;Partly sunny;92;63;SW;4;49%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;53;27;Partly sunny, mild;51;30;NE;2;52%;15%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-02-12 22:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan