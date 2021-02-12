Alexa
6N: France picks Penaud and Jelonch for Ireland game

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 20:15
PARIS (AP) — Damian Penaud returned to the right wing and Anthony Jelonch was picked at flanker in two changes to France's team for the Six Nations match against Ireland on Sunday.

Coach Fabien Galthie replaced try-scoring winger Teddy Thomas and backrower Dylan Cretin from the team that opened its campaign with a 50-10 rout of Italy in Rome last weekend.

The tough-tackling Penaud won the last of his 18 test caps last March against Scotland in the Six Nations. He gives France extra security under the high ball in Dublin, while Jelonch is a more robust tackler than Cretin and stronger in the rucks.

Thomas and Cretin are on the bench, while props Hassane Kolingar and Uini Atonio are drafted into the reserves along with fullback Anthony Bouthier.

Galthier stuck with the halves pairing of scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert, who both impressed against the Italians.

France: Brice Dulin, Damian Penaud, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou, Gabin Villiere, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (captain), Anthony Jelonch, Paul Willemse, Bernard Le Roux, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Pierre Bourgarit, Hassane Kolingar, Uini Atonio, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Bouthier, Teddy Thomas.

More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-12 22:16 GMT+08:00

