6N: France picks Penaud and Jelonch for Ireland game

France's Brice Dulin, left, scores his side's fourth try despite the challenge of Italy's Paolo Garbisi during the Six Nations rugby union internation... France's Brice Dulin, left, scores his side's fourth try despite the challenge of Italy's Paolo Garbisi during the Six Nations rugby union international between Italy and France at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

France's Antoine Dupont races clear to score a try during the Six Nations rugby union international between Italy and France at Rome's Olympic stadium... France's Antoine Dupont races clear to score a try during the Six Nations rugby union international between Italy and France at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

FILE - In this Sunday, March 8, 2020 file photo, France head coach Fabien Galthie, prior to their Six Nations rugby union international match against ... FILE - In this Sunday, March 8, 2020 file photo, France head coach Fabien Galthie, prior to their Six Nations rugby union international match against Scotland, at the Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. France’s playing philosophy under coach Galthie is that taking risks is well worth it. Off the field it has been a different story, though, with preparations for the Six Nations opener in Italy on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 done in the most strict and risk-free way possible amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.(AP Photo/Scott Heppell, file)

PARIS (AP) — Damian Penaud returned to the right wing and Anthony Jelonch was picked at flanker in two changes to France's team for the Six Nations match against Ireland on Sunday.

Coach Fabien Galthie replaced try-scoring winger Teddy Thomas and backrower Dylan Cretin from the team that opened its campaign with a 50-10 rout of Italy in Rome last weekend.

The tough-tackling Penaud won the last of his 18 test caps last March against Scotland in the Six Nations. He gives France extra security under the high ball in Dublin, while Jelonch is a more robust tackler than Cretin and stronger in the rucks.

Thomas and Cretin are on the bench, while props Hassane Kolingar and Uini Atonio are drafted into the reserves along with fullback Anthony Bouthier.

Galthier stuck with the halves pairing of scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert, who both impressed against the Italians.

France: Brice Dulin, Damian Penaud, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou, Gabin Villiere, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (captain), Anthony Jelonch, Paul Willemse, Bernard Le Roux, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Pierre Bourgarit, Hassane Kolingar, Uini Atonio, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Bouthier, Teddy Thomas.

