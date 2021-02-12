Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Arctic blast puts Europe's homeless, travelers in peril

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 20:05
People walk with dogs after more snow fell overnight near Cullercoats on the north east coast of England, Friday Feb. 12, 2021. A cold snap continues...
Snow covers the tracks at a freight station of the railway in Halle/Saale, Germany, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The winter weather with snow and sub-zero t...
People walk through the snow covered old town of Halle/Saale, Germany, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The winter weather with snow and sub-zero temperatures e...
People skate on Nannewiid Lake in Oudehaske, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. With many lakes and canals in the Netherlands frozen over, Dutch skat...
A car is buried under drifting snow on a hillside near the sea in southern Folkestone, England, Friday Feb. 12, 2021. The cold snap continues to grip...
Cold morning by the Limfjord body of water covered by ice in Aalborg, Denmark, Friday Feb. 12 2021, with the the cement factory Roerdal's chimneys in...

People walk with dogs after more snow fell overnight near Cullercoats on the north east coast of England, Friday Feb. 12, 2021. A cold snap continues...

Snow covers the tracks at a freight station of the railway in Halle/Saale, Germany, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The winter weather with snow and sub-zero t...

People walk through the snow covered old town of Halle/Saale, Germany, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The winter weather with snow and sub-zero temperatures e...

People skate on Nannewiid Lake in Oudehaske, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. With many lakes and canals in the Netherlands frozen over, Dutch skat...

A car is buried under drifting snow on a hillside near the sea in southern Folkestone, England, Friday Feb. 12, 2021. The cold snap continues to grip...

Cold morning by the Limfjord body of water covered by ice in Aalborg, Denmark, Friday Feb. 12 2021, with the the cement factory Roerdal's chimneys in...

BERLIN (AP) — Aid workers are warning that the sharp drop in temperatures across parts of northern Europe this month has put homeless people at serious risk.

German homeless aid group BAGW said Friday that four people have been found frozen to death since a blast of Arctic air brought freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall to much of the country last week.

Authorities in the southern city of Nuremberg said a homeless woman was found with a newborn baby in minus 15 Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) temperatures early Friday. A police patrol spotted the 20-year-old woman, a companion and the infant on a ventilation grate outside a subway station. Mother and child were taken to a hospital to warm up and for observation, the dpa news agency reported.

Icy temperatures have also led to numerous accidents on roads and waterways. Police in southwestern Germany said a 49-year-old man was crushed to death Thursday when the tractor he was driving slid and toppled over on an icy field.

In western France, freezing rains turned roads into chutes of treacherous ice. Authorities in Brittany said smaller roads that tie together towns and villages in the largely rural region were unusable. They urged people to stay home. Large trucks were banned from circulation.

The German Red Cross warned people to be careful when skating or walking on frozen lakes and rivers after several adults and children fell through the ice had to be rescued in recent days.

Andreas Paatz, the head of the group's water rescue service, said many people don't realize that ice on standing water needs to be at least 15 centimeters thick and on running water it needs to be 20 centimeters thick to support a person.

Authorities in northern Germany have for the first time in years deployed icebreakers to smash passages through frozen shipping canals.

In the neighboring Netherlands, skating fans flocked to the ice Friday, causing a headache for authorities trying to enforce social distancing measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus

The cold weather that has gripped northern Europe is forecast to make its way toward the southeast in the coming days. The Greek weather service predicted Athens might see snowfall.

Updated : 2021-02-12 22:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan