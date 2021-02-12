Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Singer fined by German court for son's stage performance

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 19:41
Singer fined by German court for son's stage performance

BERLIN (AP) — A Bavarian court found a folk singer guilty Friday of violating Germany's strict child labor laws for having his 4-year-old son perform on stage with him during an evening concert.

Angelo Kelly, 39, was fined 3000 euros ($3,600) by the Hassfurt administrative court for the 2019 appearance at an open air summer concert with his son William, who sang “What a Wonderful World." The boy is the youngest of Kelly’s five children.

“During this performance, the child William stood for at least 30 minutes on the stage where he played along, sang along and interpreted his own song," the court said, according to the dpa news agency. “This is is considered work by the Youth Labor Protection Act.”

Kelly, who is popular in Germany, said on his Facebook page that he would appeal the verdict.

“As a father, the well-being of my children is the most important thing for me,” he wrote. “William was and is never obliged to appear with us at our shows. If he did it, it was because he wanted to.”

Children ages 3 to 6 can take part in musical performances under German law for up to two hours a day, but only with official approval of an exception and only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., dpa reported. William, who is now 5, appeared on stage until 8:20 p.m., according to authorities.

Kelly's attorney, Julian Ackermann, blasted the ruling, saying that interpreting a “brief appearance on the stage in the presence of one's mother and siblings at a concert given by one's own father” as child labor was legally wrong and “far removed from the facts.”

Updated : 2021-02-12 20:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic