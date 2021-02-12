Alexa
EU wants deal with TSMC, Samsung to reduce reliance on Taiwan

TSMC willing to consider proposal but has no concrete plans at present

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/12 20:14
The EU might cooperate with TSMC to reduce its reliance on Taiwan for high-end chips 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Union is considering closing a deal with either Taiwan's Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) or South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. to build an advanced chip foundry and reduce its reliance on Taiwan, reports said Thursday (Feb. 11).

The two Asian companies are global leaders in the production of sophisticated semiconductors for 5G systems, connected cars and innovative high-powered computers, Bloomberg reported. The EU is interested in the production of chips from 10 nanometer down to 2 nm, and is willing to involve the Asian manufacturers in its project, though no decisions had been reached yet, according to EU officials.

Responding to the Bloomberg report, a TSMC spokeswoman said the company considered a variety of factors, including customers’ needs, when determining the location of a new factory. There were no concrete plans for cooperation with the EU at present, though the company was open to the possibility, she said.

EU officials have said the group should more than double its share of global semiconductor production from less than 10 percent to 25 percent — but industry experts have thrown doubt on the realism of such a plan.
semiconductors
semiconductor industry
semiconductor shortage
TSMC
Samsung
EU

Updated : 2021-02-12 20:47 GMT+08:00

