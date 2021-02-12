Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bayern forward Serge Gnabry out with thigh muscle tear

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 17:45
Bayern's Serge Gnabry gestures during the Club World Cup final soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Tigres at the Education City stadium in Al Ra...

Bayern's Serge Gnabry gestures during the Club World Cup final soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Tigres at the Education City stadium in Al Ra...

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry tore a thigh muscle during the Club World Cup final and will be out “for the foreseeable,” the team said Friday.

Gnabry played 64 minutes in Bayern's 1-0 win over Mexican club Tigres on Thursday in Qatar. Bayern said he was later examined by the club's medical staff and found to have torn a muscle in his left thigh.

Gnabry has scored six goals in 28 games for Bayern in all competitions this season and missed only four games.

Bayern is also without midfielder Thomas Müller, who tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the final. Müller is facing a period of quarantine when he arrives back in Munich.

Two other midfielders, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez, missed the Club World Cup after positive tests for the coronavirus last month but are expected to return to the squad soon. Bayern's next game is Monday against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-12 19:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic