Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Woman gives birth outdoors in freezing temps in Germany

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 16:43
Ice rain, frozen fog and snow sit on trees in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun sets Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Pr...

Ice rain, frozen fog and snow sit on trees in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun sets Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Pr...

BERLIN (AP) — A homeless woman gave birth outdoors in temperatures well below freezing early Friday in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg, authorities said.

A police patrol spotted the 20-year-old woman, a companion and the newborn infant shortly after the birth at about 5 a.m. on a ventilation grate outside a subway station, the dpa news agency reported.

The woman and her baby were huddled in a sleeping bag trying to keep warm in minus 15 Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) temperatures.

Both were taken by authorities to a hospital to warm up and for observation.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

Updated : 2021-02-12 17:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine