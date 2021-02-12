Alexa
District in North Taiwan flashes yellow crowd alert amid COVID fears

Visitors should avoid Daxi Old Street before 6 p.m. Friday: Taoyuan City Government

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/12 17:27
Daxi Old Street in late January 2021, before the Lunar New Year holiday

Daxi Old Street in late January 2021, before the Lunar New Year holiday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan City called on visitors to stay away from the Daxi District’s Old Street and from a lake and a temple in the Longtan District until 6 p.m. Friday (Feb. 12) as the presence of crowds of Lunar New Year holidaymakers led to the issuing of a yellow alert.

Amid fears of coronavirus (COVID-19) transmissions, the central government designed a color alert system, with a red light triggering parking and entry restrictions if the proportion of visitors exceeded 60 percent of a set maximum number for any area, CNA reported.

A yellow alert indicated that the number of visitors was situated between 50 percent and 60 percent of the maximum, while a green light meant safety without any extra need for crowd control.

By 3 p.m. Friday, mild weather and the Lunar New Year holiday had converged to attract visitors to Daxi, an area with a street featuring old trading houses with ornate decorations dating back to the Japanese colonial era, when it was a center for the camphor and tea trade.

The city government said it had expected crowds to materialize on Saturday (Feb. 13), the second day of the Year of the Ox, but the sunshine and the agreeable temperatures had persuaded people to visit early.

A similar situation occurred at a lake and at the Nantiangong temple in the Longtan District, which both also featured on a list of 20 tourist hotspots in the city where the crowd alerts were applicable, the authorities said.
coronavirus
pandemic
COVID-19
Lunar New Year Holiday
Taoyuan City
Daxi
Daxi Old Street
social distancing

Updated : 2021-02-12 17:44 GMT+08:00

