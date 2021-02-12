Taiwan couple wins NT$2 million, BMW in Lunar New Year scratch lottery

Couple won NT$2 million, BMW SUV with scratch card bought in Taoyuan. Couple won NT$2 million, BMW SUV with scratch card bought in Taoyuan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taoyuan couple were the first to win NT$2 million (US$71,000) and a BMW X1 SUV in a special scratch game launched by the Taiwan Lottery Corporation for the Lunar New Year holiday, reports said Friday (Feb. 12).

The lotto company and department and convenience stores roll out extra games and sell red “lucky bags” along with cars and other prizes during the year’s longest holiday period.

The “NT$20 million Super Red Envelope” game features seven prizes comprised of NT$2 million and the car, CNA reported.

The winners, both of whom are 40 years of age, spent NT$2,000 to buy one card. As they scratched, they saw the symbol of a car appear but did not immediately understand its significance, according to the lottery vendor in Taoyuan's Daxi District.

In addition, the scratch game offers three NT$20 million jackpots and 520 NT$1 million prizes, of which 110 had already been issued by Feb. 10, the lotto company said.