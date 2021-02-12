Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

How can the art industry thrive post-pandemic?

English-language online series 'Art Connect' features Asian artists discussing how art industry can flourish after COVID-19

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/12 17:12
“Art Connect” features Asian artists’ personal experiences. (Bamboo Curtain Studio photo)

“Art Connect” features Asian artists’ personal experiences. (Bamboo Curtain Studio photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A series of online English broadcasts features artists from three Asian countries talking about how the art industry can thrive post-pandemic.

"Art Connect," co-produced by the Ministry of Culture and Taiwanese art studio Bamboo Curtain Studio (竹圍工作室), has released 13 episodes that feature modern artists, dancers, and art critics throughout the continent, including Singapore, the Philippines, and Taiwan, the ministry stated in a press release.

Co-host Lee Yi-pei (李依佩), founder of Suaveart Studio, and independent artist Yao Yu-ting (姚羽亭) invited the guests to share their views on how the pandemic has changed the art world and what those working in the industry should do to survive.

Bamboo Curtain Studio noted that a lot of art spaces have shut down and exhibitions have been canceled due to the pandemic. Developing new forms of art is one of the top priorities now, it said.

In the first episode of the series, Margaret Shiu, the founder of Bamboo Curtain Studio, talked about how an alternative art space has continued cross-culture exchanges during the pandemic.

On Feb. 1, the studio posted on Facebook about an episode with Thai art critic Thanom Chapakdee, who is also a lecturer at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. Chapakdee spoke about the local artists, activists, and students who had crowded onto the streets of Thailand last year to fight for the reform of the monarchy and constitution.

"Thanom Chapakdee shared with us what he had witnessed in the current protests and his action along with other artists to join the movement during the pandemic, as well as the impacts of the current democratic movement and COVID-19 on the Thai art community," wrote the studio.

"Art Connect" can be found on Apple podcast, Spotify, SoundOn, and Google Podcast.
Art Connect
Bamboo Curtain Studio
Southeast Asia
Thai protests

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s PChome reaps rich rewards from SE Asia e-commerce market
Taiwan’s PChome reaps rich rewards from SE Asia e-commerce market
2021/01/26 15:29
Government uncovers fake news alleging US-Taiwan plot to help Thai protesters
Government uncovers fake news alleging US-Taiwan plot to help Thai protesters
2020/12/11 15:49
Thai pro-democracy protesters rally outside army base
Thai pro-democracy protesters rally outside army base
2020/11/30 13:30
Photo of the Day: Thai activists wave Taiwan independence flag
Photo of the Day: Thai activists wave Taiwan independence flag
2020/11/26 16:27
Thai protesters call on king to give up royal fortune
Thai protesters call on king to give up royal fortune
2020/11/26 11:30

Updated : 2021-02-12 17:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
5 things you should know about the Year of the Ox
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine