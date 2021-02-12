Alexa
Taiwan's Hsieh advances to round of 16 at Australia Open tennis

By Central News Agency
2021/02/12 15:50
Taiwanese tennis star Hsieh Su-wei (Facebook, Australia Open photo) 

Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) came through 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 against Italy's Sara Errani to reach the fourth round of the women's singles at the Australian Open on Friday.

Hsieh, currently ranked No. 71 in the women's singles, had trailed 4-3 before powering back to win the first set.

Errani increased the power of her swings in the second set, allowing her to overpower Hsieh.

In the third set, Hsieh broke two of Errani's serves in a row, finishing the match in two hours and 44 minutes.

Hsieh will next play Czech Marketa Vondrousova, ranked No. 20. The match will take place on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's other players in the mixed doubles draw, Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴), both failed to make it through.

Latisha Chan and Columbian Juan Sebastian Cabal lost to Desirae Krawczyk of the United States and British Joe Salisbury 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Chan Hao-ching and Ivan Dodig from Croatia were also defeated by Lucie Hradecká from the Czech Republic and Filip Polasek from Slovakia 6-4, 7-5. (By Lee Hsin-Yin)

Updated : 2021-02-12 17:43 GMT+08:00

