AP PHOTOS: A look inside a modern COVID-19 'field hospital'

By DAVID GOLDMAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/12 13:40
Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan, right, chief medical officer of Care New England's Kent Hospital, holds a morning briefing with medical staff at a field hos...
COVID-19 patient Art Singleton, 56, rear, watches as fellow patient Nicholas DiPompo, 78, is wheeled to the exit by registered nurses, Doris McClellan...
Peter Sorrow, 62, right, helps his wife, Pauline, 71, with her lunch, as they both recover from COVID-19 at a field hospital operated by Care New Engl...
COVID-19 patient Nicholas DiPompo, 78, uses an incentive spirometer to build up his lung capacity while recovering at a field hospital operated by Car...
Certified medical assistant Tyler Torti takes a blood reading from COVID-19 patient Art Singleton, 56, as fellow patient Nicholas DiPompo, 78, rear, r...
COVID-19 patient Kathleen Feeney, 79, works with physical therapist Chris Collard, left, and registered nurse Edward Rojas at a field hospital operate...
Registered traveling nurses Subrina Geer, right, and husband, Edward Rojas, of New York City, relax during a coffee and cake break while working at a ...
COVID-19 patient Linda Cotrone, 72, of Warwick, R.I., is offered a slice of pizza by certified nephrology nurse Scarlett Santana, after a fellow patie...
Certified medical assistant Tyler Torti, left, colors with a COVID-19 patient recovering at a field hospital operated by Care New England set up in a ...
Unit secretary Wildaliz Perez, takes a moment to pray for a sick grandfather in Puerto Rico, not from COVID-19, during a shift at a field hospital set...
Holiday cards decorate the wall beside the bed of COVID-19 patient Art Singleton, 56, at a field hospital set up to handle a surge of COVID-19 patient...
Peter Sorrow, 62, right, receives an injection of medicine from registered nurse Naomi Barnum, while sharing the "honeymoon suite" with his wife, Paul...
An ambulance arrives to bring a patient to a field hospital set up to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Cranston, R.I. ...
Registered traveling nurse Patricia Carrete, of El Paso, Texas, walks down the hallways during a night shift at a field hospital set up to handle a su...
A medical team helps turn over a COVID-19 patient on a respirator inside the intensive care unit at Kent Hospital, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Warwick, ...
Nurse Lee Ann Duffy, right, writes a medication dosage on a napkin to show to her colleague Rebecca Gore who takes notes on a COVID-19 patient on a ve...
An inmate from a nearby prison is shackled to the bed as he is treated with a ventilator for COVID-19 inside the intensive care unit at Kent Hospital,...
Rehabilitiation technician Chelsea Abbenante massages the hand of a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator inside the intensive care unit at Kent Hospital, ...
A bed sits made inside Kent Hospital's intensive care unit, which cares for the sickest of COVID-19 patients, Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Warwick, R.I. K...
Oxygen tanks sit inside a field hospital operated by Care New England to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Cranston, R...
Registered traveling nurse Patricia Carrete, of El Paso, Texas, walks down the hallways during a night shift at a field hospital set up to handle a su...
COVID-19 patients watch television in a common area of a field hospital set up to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Cran...
COVID-19 patient Sall Un, 40, wheels his oxygen tank out of his room which he will take home with him as he is discharged from a field hospital set up...
Registered traveling nurse Patricia Carrete, of El Paso, Texas, takes a rest to look out a door during a night shift at a field hospital set up to han...
COVID-19 patient Sall Un, 40, buckles himself in as he is picked up by his wife, Michelle Beaman, right, and his son, Bryson, 9, as he is discharged f...
COVID-19 patient Nicholas DiPompo, 78, sits in the passenger seat of his niece's car after being discharged from a field hospital where he spent three...

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nicholas DiPompo was finally going home.

Clutching his cane, the 78-year-old former property manager, who had spent weeks battling COVID-19 in a Rhode Island field hospital, eased into a wheelchair and hollered across the hall.

“You got my number,” DiPompo shouted to fellow patient Art Singleton, whom he’d grown close to after three weeks together. “Give me a call when you get out.” He said they’d go to his favorite restaurant for baked stuffed lobster.

Singleton, 56, sat in his wheelchair and watched as a nurse pushed his friend down the makeshift hallway. Another nurse pulled DiPompo’s oxygen tank behind him, past a long row of blue curtains, a bed behind each one.

“We were at the bottom,” DiPompo said of his friendship with Singleton, a pizzeria employee who had lost part of a leg to diabetes. “He had no feet, I had heart disease.”

Then DiPompo left, wheeled out of a field hospital built in an old Citizens Bank call center, in a two-story office building on a busy commercial street. The non-profit Care New England health network opened the Kent Field Hospital on Nov. 30, just before Rhode Island’s infection rate became the highest in the world. Kent Hospital was using all its beds for its sickest COVID-19 patients, and needed somewhere for the overflow. Now, other hospitals also occasionally send patients to the field hospital.

Rhode Island’s infection rate has come down since then, and many of the field hospital’s 335 beds are now empty. On quiet days, the medical staff wishes they could do more.

Only stable, non-intubated COVID-19 patients are transferred a few miles to the field hospital, and only if they consent. Some refuse. The idea of a field hospital can conjure up images of giant tents in a war zone, canvas sides flapping in the wind.

This is nothing like that. A $6 million renovation turned the office building into a modern hospital for less-sick COVID patients, with negative-pressure air ducts that snake along the ceilings, drawing out airborne contagions.

Roughly 200 patients have gone through the field hospital, most spending just a few days before going home to finish recovering. Unlike in a regular hospital ward, where COVID patients can’t leave their rooms, patients here are free to roam.

With low patient numbers, the medical staff pays close attention to each person: Helping them walk the corridors to improve lung capacity, stretching stiff feet, handing out ice pops, coloring pictures with an elderly man, cutting Singleton's hair.

Relatives drop off fresh clothes and food, even bringing enough pizza one time for all the staff and patients. Tabletop bells, the kind once ubiquitous at hotel front desks, sit beside each bed to call for nurses.

Then there’s what the staff calls “the honeymoon suite,” the curtained-off cubicle where Peter and Pauline Sorrow are — finally, hopefully — finishing their battles with coronavirus.

Peter, 62 and Pauline, 71, have been together for 25 years. The longest they’ve been apart were the five days when Peter was first hospitalized in January for COVID-19. Since then, through recovery and relapse, he’s been in the main hospital twice, and is now finishing his second stint in the field hospital. For a few days after Pauline first got sick, they were just across the hall from one another in the main hospital, isolated in their own negative pressure rooms, communicating by phone.

Pauline, who is still mostly bedridden, was thrilled when they wheeled her bed next to Peter’s in the field hospital.

He now helps care for her: opening a stubborn lid on her lunch, cleaning a spot of food off her gown, updating their family.

“He saved me,” she said. While both are steadily recovering, Pauline worries that COVID-19 still could take both of them.

“I kind of wonder sometimes if we’re going to wake up and we won’t be here,” she said.

In many ways, the field unit’s quieter pace is a welcome relief for medical staff. Subrina Geer, 33, a nurse here on a temporary assignment, saw the disease ravage New York City last year.

This is different: “It was a breath of fresh air to see how many patients we could discharge,” she said.

Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan, who runs the field hospital, thought by now they’d be ready to close it down. But with the main hospital still crowded with patients — many with severe COVID-19 — it’s too early for that decision.

“What we’ve basically done is kick the can down the road,” he said. The field hospital is “easy to shut off but really hard to turn it back on.”

