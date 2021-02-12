Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/12 13:52
Flames hand Canucks 6th straight loss in series opener

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mark Giordano had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat Vancouver 3-1 on Thursday night for the Canucks' sixth straight loss.

Jacob Markstrom had 33 saves to help Calgary open the four-game series against Vancouver with its third victory in a row. Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored, and Sean Monahan had two assists.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko stopped 23 shots.

The Canucks pulled Demko for an extra attacker with more than two minutes on the clock, but couldn’t get the puck past their former goaltender.

The teams will meet again Saturday and Monday nights in Vancouver, then finish the series Wednesday night in Calgary.

