Boise St. tops UNLV 78-66; Rice ties Dye with 213th win

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 13:41
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Emmanuel Akot came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Boise State to a 78-66 win over UNLV on Thursday night, giving coach Leon Rice his 213th victory.

Rice, in his 11th season at BSU, tied Bobby Dye (1983-1995) for the most wins in Broncos history.

Abu Kigab had 14 points for Boise State (15-4, 11-3 Mountain West Conference), which won it's eighth-straight at home. Mladen Armus added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Bryce Hamilton had 26 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (8-10, 5-6). Caleb Grill added 14 points. David Jenkins Jr. had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-12 14:39 GMT+08:00

