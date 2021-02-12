Alexa
Taiwan confirms US citizen as new imported COVID case

Asymptomatic man in his 50s arrived in Taiwan Jan. 26 for work

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/12 15:37
Taiwan on Lunar New Year's Day confirmed one COVID-19 case imported from U.S.

Taiwan on Lunar New Year's Day confirmed one COVID-19 case imported from U.S. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan added one new coronavirus case from the United States on Friday (Feb. 12), the first day of the Year of the Ox.

The newest patient brought the total number of coronavirus cases in Taiwan to 937, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Case No. 938 is an American man in his 50s who arrived in Taiwan for work on Jan. 26. He obtained a negative COVID-19 test result within three days of his departure and has remained asymptomatic throughout his stay at a quarantine hotel.

Following the end of his isolation, he took a self-paid test at a hospital on Feb. 10. The result was negative for IgM but positive for IgG antibodies, showing he had been infected for at least a month, the CECC said.

Seven people were listed as contacts, but as they had taken the necessary precautions, they only have to monitor their own health.

Of Taiwan’s tally of 937 coronavirus cases, 821 were imported, 77 were local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, and one case was classified as unresolved. Another case, No. 530, was later dismissed.

The number of COVID-related deaths in the country reached nine when a British man in his 70s passed away on Feb. 3. A total of 369 patients are still being cared for at hospitals, and 859 have been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.
Updated : 2021-02-12 16:11 GMT+08:00

