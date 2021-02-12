Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Alabama execution cancelled after injunction maintained

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 13:19
Alabama execution cancelled after injunction maintained

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate has won a reprieve from a scheduled execution.

The lethal injection of Willie B. Smith III was called off Thursday when the U.S. Supreme Court maintained an injunction saying he could be executed without his pastor present in chamber. The state prison system said the execution would not proceed given the ruling.

Alabama has maintained that non-prison staff should not be in the room for security reasons. Smith, 51, was sentenced to death for the 1991 murder of 22-year-old Sharma Ruth Johnson in Birmingham.

Updated : 2021-02-12 14:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic