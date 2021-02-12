AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A math teacher stands before students, all wearing COVID-19 protective gear on the first day back to in-person class since March 2020 at Liceo Lunita,... A math teacher stands before students, all wearing COVID-19 protective gear on the first day back to in-person class since March 2020 at Liceo Lunita, a private school in Chia on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

A street performer is detained by Chilean police during a protest against the fatal shooting of a street juggler who resisted police at a routine iden... A street performer is detained by Chilean police during a protest against the fatal shooting of a street juggler who resisted police at a routine identity check a day before, in Panguipulli, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The shooting of the street juggler has set off protests over alleged police violence in southern Chile, with several buildings set ablaze and an officer held in custody for investigations on Saturday. (Eduardo Fortes/Aton Chile via AP)

Maria de Lourdes, 101, grimaces as she receives a dose of the China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site in the Sambadr... Maria de Lourdes, 101, grimaces as she receives a dose of the China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site in the Sambadrome, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. In a normal year, Rio's Sambadrome would be preparing for its great moment of the year: the famous Carnival parade. But a week before what should be the start of Carnival, the pandemic has replaced pageantry. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a Carnival characters dressed as Pepino amid the COVID-19 pandemic, before entering to participate in the el... A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a Carnival characters dressed as Pepino amid the COVID-19 pandemic, before entering to participate in the election of the three main beloved Carnival characters: Chuta, Pepino and Chola, all of whom represent gaiety in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The winning trio of Carnival must be adept at spreading happiness and never tire of dancing, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their performances will be broadcast online. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Parade float elements lie in a jumble in the Unidos de Bangu samba school workshop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, where activity ha... Parade float elements lie in a jumble in the Unidos de Bangu samba school workshop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, where activity has halted due to the cancellation of Carnival amid the new coronavirus pandemic. The celebration is on hold until next year as Rio struggles with a rise in COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Migrants from Venezuela walk on the shoulder of a highway after crossing into Chile from the Bolivian border, near Colchane, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 6, ... Migrants from Venezuela walk on the shoulder of a highway after crossing into Chile from the Bolivian border, near Colchane, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Yaku Perez, the presidential candidate for the Pachakutik political party, flashes a thumbs up as he is driven away after holding a press conference o... Yaku Perez, the presidential candidate for the Pachakutik political party, flashes a thumbs up as he is driven away after holding a press conference outside the Electoral Council Processing Center, following a meeting with OAS observers in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Perez and his supporters are demanding observers be vigilant of the vote count as the second slot in the presidential race remains undecided between former banker Guillermo Lasso and Perez, an Indigenous rights and environmental activist. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Patricia Nasutti, mother of 18-year-old Ursula Bahillo, who was found in a field stabbed to death on Monday, kisses the coffin that contains her daugh... Patricia Nasutti, mother of 18-year-old Ursula Bahillo, who was found in a field stabbed to death on Monday, kisses the coffin that contains her daughter's remains, at the cemetery during a burial service in Rojas, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Bahillo's ex-boyfriend, a police officer, has been arrested in connection with her death. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A man carries a child across the Tuquesa river after a trip on foot through the jungle to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 10, ... A man carries a child across the Tuquesa river after a trip on foot through the jungle to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. After nearly a year stalled in migrant camps at the edge of the jungle, hundreds of migrants have begun to move across Panama and into neighboring Costa Rica in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Katerine waits for breakfast cooked by her family under a bridge on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The 9-year-old h... Katerine waits for breakfast cooked by her family under a bridge on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The 9-year-old has lived under this bridge with her family since they lost their home to last year's hurricanes Eta and Iota in November. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Striker Nicolas Caballero of the second division Resistencia football club, exits the club's locker room in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.... Striker Nicolas Caballero of the second division Resistencia football club, exits the club's locker room in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Caballero, 32, who hasn't been paid by his club for more than a year, now has a food stall that sells barbecue on the streets to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Feb. 4 – Feb. 11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photojournalist Natacha Pisarenko in Beunos Aires, Argentina.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com