AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 12:59
Striker Nicolas Caballero of the second division Resistencia football club, exits the club's locker room in Asuncion, Paraguay, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021....
Katerine waits for breakfast cooked by her family under a bridge on the outskirts of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The 9-year-old h...
A man carries a child across the Tuquesa river after a trip on foot through the jungle to Bajo Chiquito, Darien province, Panama, Wednesday, Feb. 10, ...
Patricia Nasutti, mother of 18-year-old Ursula Bahillo, who was found in a field stabbed to death on Monday, kisses the coffin that contains her daugh...
Yaku Perez, the presidential candidate for the Pachakutik political party, flashes a thumbs up as he is driven away after holding a press conference o...
Migrants from Venezuela walk on the shoulder of a highway after crossing into Chile from the Bolivian border, near Colchane, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 6, ...
Parade float elements lie in a jumble in the Unidos de Bangu samba school workshop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, where activity ha...
A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a Carnival characters dressed as Pepino amid the COVID-19 pandemic, before entering to participate in the el...
Maria de Lourdes, 101, grimaces as she receives a dose of the China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site in the Sambadr...
A street performer is detained by Chilean police during a protest against the fatal shooting of a street juggler who resisted police at a routine iden...
A math teacher stands before students, all wearing COVID-19 protective gear on the first day back to in-person class since March 2020 at Liceo Lunita,...

Feb. 4 – Feb. 11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photojournalist Natacha Pisarenko in Beunos Aires, Argentina.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-02-12 14:38 GMT+08:00

