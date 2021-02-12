Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ballard scores 17 to carry Fresno St. past Air Force 69-63

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 12:46
Ballard scores 17 to carry Fresno St. past Air Force 69-63

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Junior Ballard had 17 points as Fresno State beat Air Force 69-63 on Thursday night.

Christian Gray had 11 points for Fresno State (8-7, 6-7 Mountain West Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak.

The Bulldogs went 8 for 8 from the foul line in the final two minutes after A.J. Walker hit a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game. Ballard made four of the free throws in the the last 30 seconds.

Walker scored a career-high 33 points, making 6 of 12 3-pointers and 11 of 11 free throws and had five steals for the Falcons (4-15, 2-13), who have now lost eight games in a row.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-12 14:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic