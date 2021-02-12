Alexa
Carter carries SIU-Edwardsville past Tennessee Tech 81-63

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 12:15
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Courtney Carter scored 18 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville beat Tennessee Tech 81-63 on Thursday night.

Mike Adewunmi added 17 points for the Cougars (8-10, 6-6 Ohio Valley Conference), while Shamar Wright chipped in 15.

Carlos Curtis had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Carter made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Adewunmi also had six rebounds.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville posted a season-high 25 assists.

The Cougars announced earlier in the week junior guard Cam Williams will miss the rest of the season with a right knee injury suffered on Jan. 30. The most experienced player with 48 starts in 71 games, he was third on the third scoring 8.9 points a game.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville totaled 45 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Jr. Clay had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (2-19, 2-12), who have now lost six games in a row. Keishawn Davidson added eight assists and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-12 14:37 GMT+08:00

