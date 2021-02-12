Alexa
Sheppard scores 25 to lead Belmont past E. Kentucky 92-74

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 12:15
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had a career-high 25 points plus 10 rebounds as Belmont extended its win streak to 18 games, beating Eastern Kentucky 92-74 on Thursday night.

Nick Muszynski had 15 points for Belmont (21-1, 15-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Caleb Hollander added 14 points. JaCobi Wood had 11 points.

Cheikh Faye had 12 points for the Colonels (15-5, 9-4). Russhard Cruickshank added 11 points. Tariq Balogun had eight rebounds.

Tre King, who led the Colonels in scoring coming into the contest with 16 points per game, was held to eight points on 4-of-11 shooting. Wendell Green Jr., whose 15 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Colonels, had three points on 1-of-10 shooting.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

