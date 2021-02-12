Alexa
Jacksonville St. defeats E. Illinois 76-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 11:49
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kayne Henry had 17 points and Darian Adams posted 18 points and eight rebounds as Jacksonville State defeated Eastern Illinois 76-64 on Thursday night.

Jalen Finch had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Jacksonville State (13-7, 9-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Amanze Ngumezi added 11 points.

Marvin Johnson had 21 points for the Panthers (7-15, 4-11). Kashawn Charles added 15 points. Mack Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-12 13:11 GMT+08:00

