Minor leads Merrimack over Central Connecticut 62-46

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 11:41
Minor leads Merrimack over Central Connecticut 62-46

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Minor had 15 points as Merrimack beat Central Connecticut 62-46 on Thursday night.

Devin Jensen had 14 points for Merrimack (7-4, 7-4 Northeast Conference). Malik Edmead added 11 points.

Greg Outlaw had 13 points for the Blue Devils (4-11, 4-8). Nigel Scantlebury added 13 points. Jamir Reed had six rebounds.

Central Connecticut totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-12 13:11 GMT+08:00

