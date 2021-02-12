Alexa
St. Francis (N.Y.) beats St. Francis (Pa.) 70-67

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 11:31
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Travis Atson registered 18 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) narrowly beat St. Francis (Pa.) 70-67 on Thursday night.

Chauncey Hawkins had 12 points for St. Francis (N.Y.) (5-7, 5-6 Northeast Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Unique McLean added 11 points.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 19 points for the Red Flash (5-13, 4-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Myles Thompson added 11 points and seven rebounds. Ronell Giles Jr. had 10 points.

Marlon Hargis hit a 3-pointer for the Red Flash with 1:43 to go for the final scoring. Following a Terriers' miss, the Red Flash misfired, got a rebound but turned the ball over on an offensive foul and then, after forcing a Terrier turnover, missed a final 3-point attempt with six seconds to go.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-12 13:10 GMT+08:00

