Taiwan's envoy to US meets senior State Department official for first time under Biden

Photo of Hsiao and Kim at U.S. State Department (EAP Bureau photo) Photo of Hsiao and Kim at U.S. State Department (EAP Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy to the U.S. met a top State Department official Thursday (Feb. 11) for the first time since President Joe Biden took office in mid-January.

Representative Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) tweeted about the visit with Acting Assistant Secretary Sung Kim, saying their conversation "covered many issues of mutual interest" and demonstrated the two countries' partnership to be "strong and broad."

Kim, who is of Korean descent, is currently the senior official of the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. He was the U.S. envoy to Manila from December 2016 to September 2020 after the end of his previous assignment in Indonesia.

The State Department publicized the meeting by tweeting a photo of Hsiao with Kim.

When asked for more details about the meeting in a regular press briefing later that day, department spokesperson Ned Price said he has no knowledge of the particulars of the conversation but emphasized that the State Department will continue to deepen ties with Taiwan, calling the country "an important partner" in the areas of economy and security.