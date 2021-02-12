Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Owens scores 27 to carry Montana past Weber St. 80-67

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 11:20
Owens scores 27 to carry Montana past Weber St. 80-67

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kyle Owens had a career-high 27 points as Montana defeated Weber State 80-67 on Thursday.

Cameron Parker had 15 points and six assists for Montana (9-9, 5-6 Big Sky Conference). Josh Bannan added 13 points. Brandon Whitney had six rebounds and six assists.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 19 points for the Wildcats (11-5, 6-3), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Dontay Bassett added 13 points. Isiah Brown had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-12 13:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic