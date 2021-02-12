Alexa
Roberts lifts Georgia St. past Georgia Southern 79-75

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 09:56
ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Roberts had 21 points as Georgia State narrowly defeated Georgia Southern 79-75 on Thursday night.

Corey Allen had 19 points and seven rebounds for Georgia State (9-5, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Eliel Nsoseme added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kane Williams had 13 points.

Zack Bryant had 21 points for the Eagles (12-10, 6-7). Gedi Juozapaitis added 17 points. Eric Boone had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-12 11:33 GMT+08:00

