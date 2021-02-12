Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bailey scores 21 to lift Pacific past Portland 84-57

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 09:09
Bailey scores 21 to lift Pacific past Portland 84-57

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jeremiah Bailey scored a season-high 21 points as Pacific routed Portland 84-57 on Thursday.

Jordan Bell added 18 points and nine rebounds for Pacific (6-5, 3-4 West Coast Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Broc Finstuen added 11 points and eight rebounds. Justin Moore had 10 points.

Pacific scored a season-high 45 points in the first half, shooting 55% (17 of 31) with seven 3-pointers. The Tigers finished 52% shooting for the game with nine 3s.

Michael Henn had 13 points for the Pilots (6-13, 0-10), who have now lost 11 games in a row. Isiah Dasher added 10 points. The Pilots were outscored 40-16 in the paint.

Assistant coach Ben Johnson is 0-2 since taking over for Terry Porter, fired by Portland on Feb. 5. Porter, a longtime Trail Blazers All-Star, did not have a winning season since being hired by Portland in 2016.

Pacific was scheduled to play a makeup game with San Diego on Thursday, only to have that postponed for the third time. The Pacific-San Diego game is not set for Feb. 23 at San Diego.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-12 10:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic