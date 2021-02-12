Alexa
Singer Ricky Martin joins efforts to build Pulse memorial

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/12 09:12
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Singer Ricky Martin will be a spokesman for a foundation that is building a memorial and museum to honor the 49 victims who died during a massacre at a gay Florida nightclub nearly five years ago, foundation officials said Thursday.

In the unpaid position, Martin will make public service announcements promoting tolerance and also support the foundation by making social media posts, taping video messages and possibly narrating some exhibitions, foundation officials said.

“His global platform allows us to share our mission with even more audiences, ensuring Pulse’s legacy of love lives on forever," said Earl Crittenden, chair of the onePulse Foundation board, in a statement.

Starting on Valentine's Day, the foundation is launching a fundraising campaign with a goal of getting 1 million people to donate $49. The goal of the outlovehate.com campaign is to raise $49 million, with proceeds going toward building a permanent National Pulse Memorial & Museum, foundation officials said.

The Pulse nightclub near downtown Orlando was attacked by gunman Omar Mateen in June 2016. He pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during a three-hour standoff at the nightclub before he was killed in a shootout with police.

