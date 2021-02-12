The Latest: Serena Williams has afternoon match on Day 5

United States' Serena Williams waves after defeating Serbia's Nina Stojanovic in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship i... United States' Serena Williams waves after defeating Serbia's Nina Stojanovic in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest from the Australian Open (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Serena Williams begins her third round with a day match at Rod Laver Arena against Anastasia Potapova before the action continues with a strong evening lineup on all three main arenas at Melbourne Park.

Opening the night session at Rod Laver Arena and second-seeded Simon Halep vs. Veronika Kudermetova, followed by defending champion Novak Djokovic against Taylor Fritz.

Over on Margaret Court Arena, the all-Canadian pair of Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime begin the night session, followed by French Open champion Iga Swiatek's match against Fiona Ferro.

And at the often-raucous John Cain Arena, local hope Nick Kyrgios will be in his crowd element with a tough match-up against U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

