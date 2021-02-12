Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/12 08:36
Protesters are sprayed with water fired from a police truck's water cannon in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Tension in the confrontation...
Protesters flash the three-fingered salute in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Thousands of people rallied against the military takeover in My...
Protesters flashing three fingered salutes and holding an image with an X mark on the face of Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlain...
Kashmiri Muslims raise their hands and pray as the head priest, unseen, displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad ...
People visit Lunar New Year, locally known as Tet, market in Hanoi, Vietnam Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Vietnam celebrates the upcoming Lunar New Year on Fe...
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus takes a photo under red lanterns decorated along an alley in celebration of the...
Australia's Nick Kyrgios serves to France's Ugo Humbert during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Austr...
Marion Koopmans, right, and Peter Ben Embarek of a World Health Organization team chat each other during a joint press conference at the end of their ...
A hydro project vehicle is seen stuck in slash and mud at Reni village in the Tapovan area of ​​Chamoli district, in Indian state of Uttrakhund, Monda...
Hindu devotees gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, an auspicious bathing day...
A staff member wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus is reflected in the goggles of a skier at the National Alpine Skii...

Feb. 5-11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-02-12 10:04 GMT+08:00

