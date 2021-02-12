AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A staff member wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus is reflected in the goggles of a skier at the National Alpine Skii... A staff member wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus is reflected in the goggles of a skier at the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world's longest bobsled and luge track Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Hindu devotees gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, an auspicious bathing day... Hindu devotees gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, an auspicious bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair "Magh Mela" In Prayagraj, India. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims take dips in the confluence, hoping to wash away sins during the month-long festival. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A hydro project vehicle is seen stuck in slash and mud at Reni village in the Tapovan area of ​​Chamoli district, in Indian state of Uttrakhund, Monda... A hydro project vehicle is seen stuck in slash and mud at Reni village in the Tapovan area of ​​Chamoli district, in Indian state of Uttrakhund, Monday, Feb.8, 2021. Rescuers were working Monday to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off Sunday and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain. (AP Photo)

Marion Koopmans, right, and Peter Ben Embarek of a World Health Organization team chat each other during a joint press conference at the end of their ... Marion Koopmans, right, and Peter Ben Embarek of a World Health Organization team chat each other during a joint press conference at the end of their mission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Australia's Nick Kyrgios serves to France's Ugo Humbert during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Austr... Australia's Nick Kyrgios serves to France's Ugo Humbert during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus takes a photo under red lanterns decorated along an alley in celebration of the... A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus takes a photo under red lanterns decorated along an alley in celebration of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. China appeared to be on pace for a slower than normal Lunar New Year travel rush this year after authorities discouraged people from traveling over the holiday to help maintain the nation's control over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

People visit Lunar New Year, locally known as Tet, market in Hanoi, Vietnam Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Vietnam celebrates the upcoming Lunar New Year on Fe... People visit Lunar New Year, locally known as Tet, market in Hanoi, Vietnam Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Vietnam celebrates the upcoming Lunar New Year on Feb. 12 amid fresh COVID-19 outbreak that slows down business and restricts gathering during the most popular festival of the year. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Kashmiri Muslims raise their hands and pray as the head priest, unseen, displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad ... Kashmiri Muslims raise their hands and pray as the head priest, unseen, displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad during special prayers on the death anniversary of Abu Bakr Siddiq, the first Caliph of Islam, at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Protesters flashing three fingered salutes and holding an image with an X mark on the face of Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlain... Protesters flashing three fingered salutes and holding an image with an X mark on the face of Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing face rows of riot police in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Tension in the confrontations between the authorities and demonstrators against last week's coup in Myanmar boiled over Monday, as police fired a water cannon at peaceful protesters in the capital Naypyitaw.(AP Photo)

Protesters flash the three-fingered salute in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Thousands of people rallied against the military takeover in My... Protesters flash the three-fingered salute in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Thousands of people rallied against the military takeover in Myanmar's biggest city on Sunday and demanded the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was toppled by the army that also imposed an internet blackout. (AP Photo)

Protesters are sprayed with water fired from a police truck's water cannon in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Tension in the confrontation... Protesters are sprayed with water fired from a police truck's water cannon in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Tension in the confrontations between the authorities and demonstrators against last week's coup in Myanmar boiled over Monday, as police fired a water cannon at peaceful protesters in the capital Naypyitaw. (AP Photo)

Feb. 5-11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

