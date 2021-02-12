Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young fined $20,000 by NBA

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 08:12
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) fouls Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) by delivering a hand to the face as Doncic works to the basket in the second h...

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) fouls Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) by delivering a hand to the face as Doncic works to the basket in the second h...

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $20,000 by the NBA on Thursday for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

The incident occurred Wednesday night after Young was knocked down setting a screen on the final play in the Hawks’ 118-117 loss at Dallas.

“The play that Young disputed was correctly ruled a no-call,” the NBA said. “Under the playing rules, Dallas’ Willie Cauley-Stein was entitled to a normal step on a screen from behind, which he took, and which led to incidental and legal contact between Cauley-Stein and Young.”

Updated : 2021-02-12 10:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic