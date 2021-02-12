Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lawsuit: Donor involved in Texas AG's home renovations

By JAKE BLEIBERG , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/12 07:47
Lawsuit: Donor involved in Texas AG's home renovations

DALLAS (AP) — A wealthy donor whose relationship with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is the subject of an FBI investigation played a role in the renovation of Paxton's million-dollar home, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Last year, much of Paxton's senior staff accused the Republican of committing crimes to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul. All of the accusers subsequently quit or were fired, and four later sued the attorney general under the state's whistleblower law.

In a revised court complaint, that group claimed they have information that suggests Paul “was involved in” the 2020 remodeling of a home in Austin that Paxton purchased in 2018. They do not spell out what this evidence is nor detail Paul's alleged role in the renovation.

Paxton's defense attorney, Philip Hilder, declined to comment. The attorney general has broadly denied wrongdoing.

Paul's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Paul has been under FBI investigation since at least 2019. Last year, he launched a campaign of counter allegations against the agents, federal judges and other businessmen and officials.

Paxton hired an outside lawyer to investigate these claims in September before dropping the case when it became public. The hire was one of four acts that appeared to help Paul and prompted Paxton's eight top deputies to report him to the FBI for alleged abuse of office and bribery.

Paul gave $25,000 to Paxton's 2018 reelection campaign and employs a woman with whom the attorney general allegedly had an extramarital affair, but the full nature of their relationship remains unclear.

Updated : 2021-02-12 08:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic