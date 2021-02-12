Alexa
Terrorist's mother sentenced for shredding planning document

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 07:16
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, California, was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22.

Rafia Sultana Shareef, 67, also was sentenced in U.S. District Court to pay a fine of $5,500, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Shareef, mother of shooter Syed Rizwan Farook, had pleaded guilty to a single count of alteration, destruction and mutilation of records.

On Dec. 2, 2015, Farook, 28, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, 29, opened fire during a holiday party and training session for Farook's co-workers at the San Bernardino County health department. Farook and Malik were later killed in a gunbattle with officers.

According to prosecutors, Shareef learned that day that her son had been identified as one of the attackers and she went to his room and shredded a document she believed to be a map that he had used in planning the attack.

During the sentencing hearing, Shareef apologized to victims and survivors at the Riverside courthouse, The Press-Enterprise reported.

“I pray for each of your family members,” she said.

Reading from a statement, she told Judge Jesus G. Bernal: “I am sorry for what I did.”

Updated : 2021-02-12 08:38 GMT+08:00

