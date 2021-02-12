Alexa
Recent finalists Saint-Etienne, Rennes lose in French Cup

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 06:12
PARIS (AP) — Last year's beaten finalist Saint-Etienne and 2019 winner Rennes both went out of the French Cup in the round of 64 on Thursday.

Saint-Etienne lost 1-0 at second-tier Sochaux and Rennes followed suit with a 2-1 defeat at fellow first-division team Angers.

Midfielder Angelo Fulgini scored two early goals for Angers before striker Serhou Guirassy replied shortly after the break for Rennes, which beat Paris Saint-Germain in the 2019 final.

Sochaux, which is seventh in the second division, took advantage of an error to score after five minutes through striker Chris Bedia.

Defending champion PSG won 1-0 at second-tier Caen on Wednesday but lost striker Neymar for four weeks with an adductor injury.

Updated : 2021-02-12 08:35 GMT+08:00

