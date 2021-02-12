Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Plane slides off taxiway at Pittsburgh Airport; no injuries

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 06:06
Plane slides off taxiway at Pittsburgh Airport; no injuries

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A plane with 77 people on board slid off a taxiway before takeoff at Pittsburgh International Airport, but no injuries were reported.

Delta Air Lines Flight 2231 was about to depart when it slid partway into a ditch around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Boeing 717 was headed to Atlanta.

The plane was safely evacuated, and all those on board were driven by bus back to the terminal. Delta said many passengers chose to continue their travel late Wednesday night on an alternate aircraft it provided, while others left Thursday morning on a regularly scheduled flight.

The National Weather Service reported light snow at the time, along with fog and three-quarters of a mile of visibility.

Delta said it is conducting a full review in coordination with the Allegheny County Airport Authority and “other aviation stakeholders.”

Updated : 2021-02-12 08:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic