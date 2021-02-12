Alexa
Wizards to rest scoring leader Beal for 1st time this season

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 05:36
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots against Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wed...

WASHINGTON (AP) — NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal will be held out of a game for rest for the first time this season, sitting out Washington's matchup with the New York Knicks on Friday.

Beal is averaging 32.8 points and 35.3 minutes per game for Washington (6-16), which is among the league's worst teams. The Wizards' ongoing struggles have fueled persistent rumors that Beal will be traded.

The only previous game Beal missed this season was a loss to the Miami Heat on Jan. 9 because of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Washington's other starting guard, Russell Westbrook — who was acquired in a trade with Houston before the season — has missed seven games this season for rest or because of injury.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-12 07:05 GMT+08:00

