Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

American Platek family buys Italian Serie A club Spezia

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 05:48
Udinese's Bram Nuytinck, left, vies for the ball with Spezia's Kevin Agudelo during the Italian Serie A match between Spezia and Udinese, at the Alber...
Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul, right, and Spezia's Julian Chabot vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A match between Spezia and Udinese, at the Albe...

Udinese's Bram Nuytinck, left, vies for the ball with Spezia's Kevin Agudelo during the Italian Serie A match between Spezia and Udinese, at the Alber...

Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul, right, and Spezia's Julian Chabot vie for the ball during the Italian Serie A match between Spezia and Udinese, at the Albe...

SPEZIA, Italy (AP) — Spezia became the fifth Serie A club under American ownership when it was bought by the Platek family on Thursday.

American investor Robert Platek and his family, who are from New York, took over from Italian entrepreneur Gabriele Volpi.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Spezia Calcio,” the family said in a statement. “Serie A football is in an elite class of its own, and it has been our long-held ambition to find the right opportunity to partner with a special club in Italy. ... We are humbled by this opportunity to become stewards of the club. As a family, we are proud to play a small role in helping the team to grow, achieve further success and make the fans proud.”

The statement added that the family are “long-time, avid supporters of Serie A football.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, although the statement sait it was a personal investment by the Platek family and it is not affiliated with MSD Capital -- the private equity firm where Robert Platek is a partner.

Volpi took over the club in 2008 and had a successful tenure during which Spezia progressed from the fourth division to its first season in the top flight.

Philip Platek, Robert’s brother, has been named Spezia vice-chairman in the only change to the club’s management team.

Vincenzo Italiano will remain as coach. Spezia is currently 16th in the 20-team league, six points above the relegation zone.

AC Milan, Fiorentina, Roma and Parma are also American-owned. Canadian Joey Saputo is in charge at Bologna.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-12 07:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic