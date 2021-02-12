Alexa
Zillow, Kraft rise; Molson Coors, Spirit Airlines fall

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 05:11
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Zillow Group Inc. up $28.89 to $200.60.

A strong residential real estate market helped the real estate listings site beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Zebra Technologies Corp., up $42.61 to $470.08.

The maker of barcode scanners and related technology blew away Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, up $8.01 to $237.21.

The medical laboratory chain reported a surge in revenue from COVID-19 testing and solid fourth-quarter profits.

Molson Coors Beverage Co., down $4.48 to $44.50.

The brewer's fourth-quarter profits fell far short of analysts' forecasts as the virus pandemic continued hampering business in Europe.

Generac Holdings Inc., up $38.57 to $316.11.

The generator maker reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter profits and revenue.

Kraft Heinz Co., up $1.65 to $35.54.

The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Spirit Airlines Inc., down $2.67 to $30.01.

The budget airline's fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected as the pandemic continued crimping travel.

Sonos Inc., up $4.94 to $36.44.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast following solid quarterly earnings.

Updated : 2021-02-12 07:03 GMT+08:00

