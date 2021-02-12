Alexa
Greg Bird agrees to minor league deal with Rockies

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 05:22
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies agreed to a minor league contract with first baseman Greg Bird that includes and invite to major league spring training.

The 28-year-old didn't appear in the majors in 2020 after signing with the Texas Rangers last offseason.

Bird was a fifth-round pick by the New York Yankees in the 2011 amateur draft. He hit .211 with 32 homers and 98 RBIs over four seasons in New York.

This could be a homecoming of sorts for Bird. He went to Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado, which is located about 25 miles from Coors Field. He's never taken an official plate appearance at the hitter-friendly park in his major league career.

Updated : 2021-02-12 07:03 GMT+08:00

