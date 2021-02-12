AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A woman walks between two Orthodox churches during a frosty sunset in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The weekly temperature in Moscow is aro... A woman walks between two Orthodox churches during a frosty sunset in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The weekly temperature in Moscow is around -12 degrees Celsius (10.4 degrees Fahrenheit) during the day and dropping to -18 at night ( -0.4 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

France's Nils Allegre speeds down the course during the men's super-G, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Fe... France's Nils Allegre speeds down the course during the men's super-G, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

Gianni Crea, the Vatican Museums chief "clavigero" (key keeper), walks down a hallway on his way to open the museum's rooms and sections, at the Vatic... Gianni Crea, the Vatican Museums chief "clavigero" (key keeper), walks down a hallway on his way to open the museum's rooms and sections, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The job begins each morning at 5 a.m., opening the doors and turning on the lights through 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) of one of the world's greatest collections of art and antiquities. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A woman takes pictures of icicles on a jetty at the Afsluitdijk, a dike separating the IJsselmeer inland sea and the Wadden Sea in the Netherlands, Th... A woman takes pictures of icicles on a jetty at the Afsluitdijk, a dike separating the IJsselmeer inland sea and the Wadden Sea in the Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 during a deep freeze gripping parts of Europe. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Icicles hang on the fountain in Trafalgar Square with Big Ben in the background as temperatures dropped below freezing overnight in London, Thursday, ... Icicles hang on the fountain in Trafalgar Square with Big Ben in the background as temperatures dropped below freezing overnight in London, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international a... A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. AstraZeneca is of the three vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the 27-nation bloc, the other two are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

A man bathes in a hole through the ice in the Neva River in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, with temperatures at -15 degrees Celcius... A man bathes in a hole through the ice in the Neva River in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, with temperatures at -15 degrees Celcius (5 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Snow covers the Trocadero gardens with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Workers are using blowtorches to melt i... Snow covers the Trocadero gardens with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Workers are using blowtorches to melt ice collecting on surfaces of the metal structure, and snow is blocking roads, trains and school buses across northern France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Freshly fallen snow sits on the back of Icelandic horses as they eat a bale of hay at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8,... Freshly fallen snow sits on the back of Icelandic horses as they eat a bale of hay at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A complex geometric pattern is formed from thousands of footsteps in the snow in Espoo, Finland, Monday Feb. 8, 2021. The art work design measuring ab... A complex geometric pattern is formed from thousands of footsteps in the snow in Espoo, Finland, Monday Feb. 8, 2021. The art work design measuring about 160 meters (175 yards) in diameter was made by volunteers in snowshoes under the guidance of local resident and amateur artist Janne Pyykko, but the ephemeral work will only last until the next snowfall or heavy winds. (Pekka Lintusaari via AP)

An employee of the Hotel Adlon sweeps snow from the sidewalk at Pariser Platz in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as parts of Germany were hit b... An employee of the Hotel Adlon sweeps snow from the sidewalk at Pariser Platz in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as parts of Germany were hit by strong winter weather. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

Gianni Crea, the Vatican Museums chief "clavigero" (key keeper), walks through the Sistine Chapel as he opens the rooms, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. ... Gianni Crea, the Vatican Museums chief "clavigero" (key keeper), walks through the Sistine Chapel as he opens the rooms, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The job begins each morning at 5 a.m., opening the doors and turning on the lights through 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) of one of the world's greatest collections of art and antiquities. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

People walk with their dogs through a snow-covered garden maze in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Extreme winter weather had hit Ger... People walk with their dogs through a snow-covered garden maze in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Extreme winter weather had hit Germany from North to West, and even the industrial Ruhr valley got unexpected massive snow. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

FEB. 5 - 11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

