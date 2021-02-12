Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 04:44
People walk with their dogs through a snow-covered garden maze in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Extreme winter weather had hit Ger...
Gianni Crea, the Vatican Museums chief "clavigero" (key keeper), walks through the Sistine Chapel as he opens the rooms, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. ...
An employee of the Hotel Adlon sweeps snow from the sidewalk at Pariser Platz in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as parts of Germany were hit b...
A complex geometric pattern is formed from thousands of footsteps in the snow in Espoo, Finland, Monday Feb. 8, 2021. The art work design measuring ab...
Freshly fallen snow sits on the back of Icelandic horses as they eat a bale of hay at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Feb. 8,...
Snow covers the Trocadero gardens with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Workers are using blowtorches to melt i...
A man bathes in a hole through the ice in the Neva River in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, with temperatures at -15 degrees Celcius...
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international a...
Icicles hang on the fountain in Trafalgar Square with Big Ben in the background as temperatures dropped below freezing overnight in London, Thursday, ...
A woman takes pictures of icicles on a jetty at the Afsluitdijk, a dike separating the IJsselmeer inland sea and the Wadden Sea in the Netherlands, Th...
Gianni Crea, the Vatican Museums chief "clavigero" (key keeper), walks down a hallway on his way to open the museum's rooms and sections, at the Vatic...
France's Nils Allegre speeds down the course during the men's super-G, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Fe...
A woman walks between two Orthodox churches during a frosty sunset in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The weekly temperature in Moscow is aro...

FEB. 5 - 11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-02-12 05:34 GMT+08:00

