Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rockets from Afghanistan kill boy in Pakistan, wound 7

By Associated Press
2021/02/12 01:58
Rockets from Afghanistan kill boy in Pakistan, wound 7

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Rockets fired by militants inside Afghanistan killed a five-year-old boy and wounded seven other children in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, the military said.

The attack took place in Bajur, a former tribal region that was also once a Taliban stronghold, it added in a statement, providing no further details. Bajur served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militants until a few years ago, when the army said it cleared the area of insurgents.

However, similar cross-border attacks continue in Bajur.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,400-kilometer (1,500-mile) internationally recognized border known as the Durand Line, which was drawn in the 19th century when the British dominated South Asia. Kabul has never recognized the boundary. The two sides also often accuse each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along the porous frontier.

Updated : 2021-02-12 04:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Orchid Islanders face charges for catching endangered fish in Taiwan
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
Fish dumplings from Taiwan make a splash
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
9 favorite Lunar New Year dishes in Taiwan
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
US bill would withhold funding from WHO until Taiwan granted membership
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
CWB says multiple 5.0 quakes could be precursor for 8.5 earthquake this year
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Student tests positive for COVID while preparing to leave Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Foreign students now allowed to enter Taiwan
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Moderna to supply Taiwan with 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic